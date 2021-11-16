Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jets By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -European planemaker Airbus on Tuesday sealed a preliminary order for 28 A320neo family jets from Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways at the Dubai Airshow. The order for 20 A320neo and 8 A321neo single aisle narrow-body jets was worth in excess of $3.3 billion at list prices, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Rohit Ramachandran told reporters. Reuters earlier reported Jazeera was close to placing an order for 30 of the A320neo family aircraft. Jazeera would make a decision on the type of engine to power the new aircraft at a later date, Ramachandran said.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

