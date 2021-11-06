JayZ Speaks On Ye’s Comments About Just Blaze Being A Copy Cat: “It Was A Bit Unfair”

Yesterday Ye got ruffled quite a few feathers during his episode on “Drink Champs.” It seems like he made comments about everyone, including—Soulja Boy, Drake, Big Sean & producer Just Blaze. Today while JayZ was in a Twitter space room, similar to clubhouse, promoting the movie “The Harder They Fall,” he was asked about Ye’s comments about Just Blaze.

If you watched the full episode of “Drink Champs,” you know Ye didn’t show Just Blaze any mercy when Nore asked him to pick between Blaze and Swizz Beatz. He immediately responded, saying that he would choose Swizz because Blaze copied him while they worked on Jay’s “Blueprint” album. However, it looks like Ye’s comments didn’t sit too well with Jay.

While in the Twitter space, he said, “I think you know again everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone can see things through their own lens.” The legendary rapper also said that some opinions might be true, and some of them may not be true. He continued saying that it’s okay for people to speak their truth; however, he did say the Blaze comments were a bit unfair. He explained his response was because when Blaze helped create the Blueprint album, the assignment was to make tracks with soul samples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“Everyone’s coming with soul. You are trying to make a cohesive piece of music. I don’t think anyone was copying off anyone. I think everyone created for the project.” Last night, Blaze also responded to Ye’s comments following the episode on the ‘gram in a lengthy two-page note. The GRAMMY-Award-winning producer said the words left him a bit confused and disappointed. As we previously reported, Soulja Boy and Big Sean also fired back at Ye online and shared their thoughts.

Roomies, drop your thoughts about the episode.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post JayZ Speaks On Ye’s Comments About Just Blaze Being A Copy Cat: “It Was A Bit Unfair” appeared first on The Shade Room.