Jayda Cheaves Trends After Twerking In Baltimore (Video)

It’s safe to say that Jayda Cheaves is outside and having a ‘Hot Girl Summer!’ All eyes are on the entrepreneur, mother, and influencer after her recent appearance in Baltimore over the weekend. At an event along with her friends, fashion designers Shane Justin, Greg, and others, it was clear they had a blast, but it wasn’t the event that caught everyone’s attention. It was Jayda’s twerking skills.

Last night Greg uploaded a video of Jayda in rare form. He caught her masked up inside of the event and her twerking off the railing inside of what appeared to be a party bus. Big Wayda also got low while inside the hotel. The folks online couldn’t get enough of Jayda’s moves. They talked about it so much that today she started trending on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

The girls were in full agreement with big Wayda’s behavior now that she is a single woman. If you recall, last month, while on live with her friend, she said, “Cheers to Jayda being single,” which confirmed what people already suspected. One Twitter user tweeted, “Jayda was showing her a** yesterday… Love to see it.” Another Twitter user tweeted, “I love the single Jayda. My sis is living life not giving one single f**k, and I love her for that. The Internet clowned her. Now she’s really doing her.”

As we recently reported last December, Jayda, her ex-boyfriend, Lil Baby and adult film star Ms. London were in the headlines after London alleged that she had relations with Baby. Not only did Jayda exchange words with London, but she also got into with Teanna Trump, who is another adult film star. Jayda has seemingly elevated from the drama and has been focusing on her booking and upcoming clothing line.

Roomies, are y’all loving this new Jayda?

