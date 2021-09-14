Jayda Cheaves, Teyana Taylor, Normani & More Link Up At The Met Gala After Party

The gworlz showed up and showed out last night after the 2021 Met Gala. It went down in New York City, and some of everyone was in attendance at the after party where it really went down. Megan Thee Stallion, Reginae Carter, Teyana Taylor, Normani, and Jayda Cheaves were some of the ones who were captured out, and they all looked stunning and served lewks!

Although Jayda didn’t attend the official gala, she made her presence known inside the after party. She always understands the assignment, and she looked like a trophy wearing a gold blazer short set. Paired with blonde hair, all-white nails, and a platinum Cuban link necklace, Jayda definitely turned a few heads. This was the first time many people saw her linked up with Teyana Taylor, and the two definitely looked like they had a ball.

Teyana brought the same energy from the carpet at the gala to the afterparty. She changed into a more relaxed trench coat fit and her stylist EJ King captured moments of them all night. From Jayda and Teyana taking pictures, dancing, and even rapping inside of a black Mercedes Benz sprinter. EJ took his job seriously, grabbing all the fun moments.

They weren’t the only ones who were having fun. Reginae was also in attendance, looking very cute in a plaid Balmain two-piece set. She also got up close and personal when she embraced Normani. She shared the moment on her Instagram story. Yall know it’s not a party if the hot girl herself isn’t there. Megan Thee Stallion was out wearing a fitted gold dress showing off her curves. She took a second to twerk before she was swept away by her security.

Roomies, what did ya’ll think about these after party looks?

