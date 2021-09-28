Jayda Cheaves & Gregory Wright Were Reportedly Detained In Jamaica

The mother, entrepreneur, and influencer Jayda Cheaves always does it big when it is time to celebrate. Anything from parties to events and especially birthdays, whenever Jayda and her crew pop out, it’s a scene! Over the weekend, she traveled to Jamaica on a private jet with Shane Justin, Greg, Dess Dior, and others. The crew documented the majority of the trip on Instagram, and of course, it was lit. However, as the trip was winding down and the group planned on returning to the United States, unfortunately, it seemed like they were met with some troubles.

Jamaican broadcaster Dadrian Gordon revealed the alleged news via her Twitter account alleging that Jayda was detained after she and her friends attempted to leave the country and had firearms on them.” Jayda Cheaves was detained for guns. Weapons are licensed in the U.S. but were taken to Jamaica without authorization,” she tweeted. A few hours later, she shared an update that not only was Jayda reportedly detained but Greg as well. Dadrian tweeted, “Jayda Cheaves and Gregory Wright have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. They are booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday.”

Without any word from Jayda or Greg, people started to worry and share their concerns on Twitter. So much that Jamaica and Jayda began trending on Twitter. Eventually, Jayda went to her Instagram story and seemingly addressed the issues by writing, ” Act normal. I’m good for now, ya’ll.” Greg also shared a post on his Instagram story by sharing prayer emojis. At the time, details about the alleged detainment were slim, but Dadrian did share more information that reportedly came from Jamaican authorities.

At this time, we can’t confirm the reports, but we’re keeping our eyes out as more information from Jamaican news outlets comes to surface as this story is still developing!

