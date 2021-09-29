Jayda Cheaves Convicted Of Illegal Gun Possession In Jamaica & Fined Nearly $5,400 In U.S. Dollars

TSR Updatez: Jayda Cheaves and her entourage are expected to return to the U.S. sometime later today after she and Greg Wright were convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to Jamaica Observer, Jayda and her crew were about to depart the Sangster Airport aboard a private jet Monday when the weapons were found. Jayda and Greg appeared in the Western Regional Gun Court early Wednesday, where they accepted $800,000 in fines, the equivalent to a little less than $5,400 in U.S. dollars, for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Authorities working at the airport in Montego Bay were alerted by their Jamaica Customs counterparts who reportedly discovered the weapons in the luggage of Jayda and Greg, the Observer reports.

During a search of their luggage, two black cases—one containing a black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with eight 9mm cartridges, and a black, grey and pink SCCY 9mm pistol with seven 9mm cartridges were found inside.

Jayda and Greg admitted to owning the weapons, however, it was later revealed that upon their arrival to the island, they had failed to declare possession of the firearms and ammunition.

The pair avoided any jail time in the island nation. A rep for Jayda did not immediately return requests for a statement.

Jayda and her friends have been living it up in Jamaica for the past week to celebrate her 24th birthday.

The turnup clearly got real at times! At one point, Jayda and her crew overturned their golf cart as they were riding around the island. No one was seriously injured in the crash, but you can check out the video below, and why Jayda keeps repeating the phrase “act normal.”

