Jayda Cheaves is out in Jamaica with her friends celebrating her birthday but she and her crew might have gotten a lil’ too lit over the weekend, leaving her and some of her girls injured.

Jayda has been going hard in the paint as far as partying is concerned for her 24th birthday. She and several of her friends including designer Shane Justin and his boyfriend Greg traveled to Jamaica for a birthday trip.

After what appeared to be a night of fine dining and fiery entertainment, Jayda and her crew were traveling the Caribbean island, perhaps back to their hotel, on a golf cart.

While turning up to Drake and Future’s hit song “Way 2 Sexy,” the group was riding on around on what seemed like some rural road with several people bouncing around and dancing.

Then as Jayda was driving, things took a turn, literally, and the golf cart overturned with all of them inside.

A follow up video showed several passengers suffered scrapes and were bleeding, including Jayda herself, but no one appeared to be seriously injured or in need of immediate medical attention.

“Why did we trust Jayda driving us,” Shane Justin joked in a message he shared to his Instagram story.

In the follow up video, Jayda could be heard telling her crew to “act normal.”

You can watch the videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

It also seemed that festivities continued for the group the next day. We’re glad to see no one was seriously hurt in the crash. Stay here for the latest!

If you’re looking for tea directly sent to your text inbox? Look no further and make sure to hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! You’ll be happy that you did Roommates!

The post Jayda Cheaves And Crew Flip Golf Cart Over In Jamaica–No Serious Injuries (Video) appeared first on The Shade Room.