Jay-Z’s Team Roc Raises $1 Million To Investigate Wrongful Convictions In Kansas City

When it comes to making a change, you can’t deny that Jay-Z has been putting in the work, especially in the Black community. Jay-Z is always reaching in his pockets to help through his various foundations. Whether it’s exposing high school students to access to HBCUs through his Shawn Carter Foundation or advocating for criminal justice reform through Team Roc, Jay continues to use his platform to support several causes throughout his career.

Team Roc has been going hard since September, seeking legal action against the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. Team Roc has requested the release of investigative files, personnel records, and officer misconduct allegations. According to The Kansas City Star Kansas City, Kansas, attorneys claim officers have abused their authority, fabricated witness statements, planted evidence, concealed misconduct, and solicited sexual favors from victims and witnesses.

Yesterday, Team Roc made a significant donation to support the Midwest Innocence Project, which works to free those whom the legal system has failed. The Kansas City Star reported that they facilitated donations totaling $1 million for the local innocence project investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, Executive Director of the Midwest Innocence Project, spoke out about the large donation. “It’s a huge investment. The ability to look at these cases … is really going to continue to shine a light on what we need to do to actually provide a just criminal legal system in Wyandotte County.”

Wyandotte county has a history of producing serious injustices like Lamonte McIntyre. Lamonte was wrongfully convicted and spent 23 years in prison for two murders he did not commit. Another most recent case is of Olin “Pete” Coones Jr. He was exonerated after spending 12 years behind bars for murdering someone who died from cancer that went undiagnosed 108 days after he was released. With the backing from Team Roc, 40 people who were convicted in the county have applied for the Innocence Project to investigate their cases.

We love to see it! Keep on pushing for changes JayZ.

