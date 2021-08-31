JAY-Z Talks About Why He Loves Working With Beyoncé

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“She’s super detail oriented, obviously.”

They’re legends, it’s true. What makes their collaborative energy so strong? Well, JAY-Z recently dropped a rare tidbit about just that.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

“She’s super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” JAY-Z told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This isn’t the first time JAY-Z has recently opened up about his marriage to Beyoncé (although it is sorta rare). He gave an interview just a few months ago where he opened up about their approach to parenting.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have three children together: Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” he told The Sunday Times. “We’re just guides.”

You can read that entire interview here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR