JAY-Z Talks About Why He Loves Working With Beyoncé

“She’s super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” JAY-Z told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.
This isn’t the first time JAY-Z has recently opened up about his marriage to Beyoncé (although it is sorta rare). He gave an interview just a few months ago where he opened up about their approach to parenting.
“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” he told The Sunday Times. “We’re just guides.”
