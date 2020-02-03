Jay Z talks about the tension that is rumored with Colin Kaepernick: "No one says it has not been done wrong." It was done wrong. I would understand if three months had passed. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say: "What do we do now?"

# Roommates, the 2020 Super Bowl is officially behind us, but for many it was a late occurrence because they were still protesting the great event in support and solidarity of Colin Kaepernick. One of Kaepernick's first followers, Jay Z, faced a violent reaction when he partnered with the NFL to locate the artists of the Roc Nation to perform in some of the league's most important events, including the Super Bowl. Well, now Jay is addressing the rumored tension that happened between him and Kap after that association.

The association was immensely criticized almost immediately because many felt that Jay Z was abandoning the cause and selling Colin Kaepernick when entering into business with the NFL, since Kaepernick practically remained blacklisted and without a team to follow his kneeling posture. in protest over police brutality. In a recent interview with @NYTimes, Jay Z talked about Kap and whether the tension reported between them is real or just rumors.

Addressing directly to the public perception that he turned his back on Kaepernick after initially meeting behind him, Jay Z said this:

"No one says it was not done wrong. It was done wrong. I would understand if it were three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say," What do we do now, because people are still dying? "

He also explained that he feels that his recent association with the NFL can really help the cause of Kaepernick instead of turning a blind eye:

"We are two adult men who disagree with the tactic but we are marching for the same cause."

Meanwhile, Kap and his girlfriend Nessa recently went to social networks to give some shade and question the happy appearances of Jay Z and Beyoncé in the Super Bowl by posting joint messages on their Instagram stories.

Roommates, what do you think about this?