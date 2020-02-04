Jay-Z says he and Beyonce were not sitting in protest during the Super Bowl

This year's Super Bowl brought all your favorite Meek Mill celebrities to Lizzo, and Jay-Z and Beyonce! While Jay and Bey tend to be the center of attention just because they are themselves, this time, some people didn't get along with what they thought was the powerful couple who made a statement during the game.

While Demi Lovato murdered his interpretation of the National Anthem, Jay and Bey could be seen sitting peacefully in their box seats, and the Internet began to freak out. Many people made The Carter's decision to remain seated as a form of protest, including the controversial political figure Tomi Lahren.

In light of Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, it seems that The Carter's decision to remain seated coincides with the same political stance. Jay, however, says that is not the case.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jay clarifies the speculation about him and his wife sitting, and apparently everything was just a misunderstanding. Jay was on a panel at Columbia University, and when the moderator asked him about his intentions behind sitting, he said there was no protest.

"It really wasn't meant to be a statement, I'm sorry," says Jay.

He goes on to explain that he and Bey were simply "working,quot; and analyzing the performances from the perspective of the artists.

