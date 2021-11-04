Jay-Z ‘s Instagram page deleted days after joining

Jay-Z has confused his Instagram followers just one day after creating an account.

The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western released on Netflix.

Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z swiftly racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years.

However, he deactivated his account hours later.

Interestingly, it’s being pointed out that Jay-Z did exactly the same thing six years ago after joining the service to wish Michael Jackson a happy birthday.

Fans reacted to the development on Twitter.

“He really deleted his IG already,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Second time Jay-Z has created and Instagram account, posted once and deleted within 24 hours.”

Another Twitter user called him “a businessman, for sure”, with another stating: “Jay Z created an Instagram account yesterday, got verified, became first person ever followed by Beyoncé, hyped a movie and deleted it today. Levels.”

Jay-Z produces The Harder They Fall, which is out now and stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.