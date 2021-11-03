Jay-Z Joins Instagram And Beyoncé Followed Him

“I love how Beyoncé isn’t shy to promote small and growing artists!!”
What’s more is that he can claim an honor no one else has: Beyoncé now follows one person on Instagram instead of zero for the first time, and it’s — of course — her recently Hall of Fame inducted husband.
Overnight, the handle @jayz received verification (duh), as well as 2 million followers — which are sure to keep climbing as the hours progress. His profile picture is a headshot of him prior to his fame, rocking a gold chain and grillz.
The only information currently in his bio is a link to his 2008-founded entertainment company Roc Nation, and his first image is a promotional poster for The Harder They Fall, a Black Western flick he co-executive produced.
It’s rare to see the rapper and media mogul on social media. After his induction, he gave a few shout-outs on his rarely used Twitter, joking about losing his password to the platform.
Given his relative privacy on social media, fans were shocked to see the 51-year-old on Instagram. Here are some of the best reactions to the news below:
It’s historic, really:
But, just in case you want to restore the balance:
Personally…I really look forward to reporting on this if it ever happens:
Don’t mind me, just over here yelling:
Well, that’s it from me! It’s the end of a significant social media-secluded Beyoncé era, and perhaps the beginning of a new one.