Jay-Z Joins Instagram And Beyoncé Followed Him

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I love how Beyoncé isn’t shy to promote small and growing artists!!”

Last night, Jay-Z quietly joined a little social media platform called Instagram — approximately nine years too late.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

But — hey! — better late than never.

What’s more is that he can claim an honor no one else has: Beyoncé now follows one person on Instagram instead of zero for the first time, and it’s — of course — her recently Hall of Fame inducted husband.


Beyoncé / Instagram

Naturally, he followed her back on the platform, and follows no one else.

Overnight, the handle @jayz received verification (duh), as well as 2 million followers — which are sure to keep climbing as the hours progress. His profile picture is a headshot of him prior to his fame, rocking a gold chain and grillz.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

The only information currently in his bio is a link to his 2008-founded entertainment company Roc Nation, and his first image is a promotional poster for The Harder They Fall, a Black Western flick he co-executive produced.

It’s rare to see the rapper and media mogul on social media. After his induction, he gave a few shout-outs on his rarely used Twitter, joking about losing his password to the platform.

In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so . Thank you all again , incredibly humbled by your love .


Twitter: @sc / Via Twitter: @sc

Given his relative privacy on social media, fans were shocked to see the 51-year-old on Instagram. Here are some of the best reactions to the news below:


Twitter: @sirlovedrought / @PopCrave / Via Twitter: @sirlovedrought

It’s historic, really:

Jay Z really became the first person in the world to be followed by Beyoncé on Instagram. She hasn’t followed anyone since she made the account in 2012.


Twitter: @THUGGABEY / Via Twitter: @THUGGABEY

But, just in case you want to restore the balance:

Serenity NOW … if you block Jay Z on instagram. It will show Beyoncé following ZERO again !!!


Twitter: @Asa_1991x / Instagram / Netflix / Via Twitter: @Asa_1991x

Personally…I really look forward to reporting on this if it ever happens:

Now when they beefing she gone unfollow him

“#Roommates it seems like #JayZ and #Beyonce has gotten into an altercation 👀 Bey’s follow count is now back down to 0. Do you think #JayZ been cutting up? Let us know #Roommates”


Twitter: @sznhottie / Instagram / Via Twitter: @sznhottie

Don’t mind me, just over here yelling:

@PopCrave omg congrats to him! i love how beyoncé isn’t shy to promote small and growing artists!! a legend indeed


Twitter: @behindthepinkz / Via Twitter: @behindthepinkz

Well, that’s it from me! It’s the end of a significant social media-secluded Beyoncé era, and perhaps the beginning of a new one.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR