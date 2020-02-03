Jay-Z: "I rejected the Super Bowl halftime show because they asked me to bring Rihanna and Kanye West!"

Roc Nation chief Jay-Z revealed that the NFL asked him to perform for the halftime show, but he rejected them because they wanted him to corner Rihanna and Kanye West for the performance.

During a meeting with The New York Times, he says he was asked to perform "Run This Time,quot; with Riri and Ye, but Jay told them they could have him alone or nothing at all.

"Of course it is," Jay-Z said, "but I said: & # 39; No, you understand me. & # 39; This is not how it is done, telling someone that they are going to do the halftime show depending on who bring. I said forget it. It was a fundamental thing. "

And as for the violent reaction of Colin Kapernick?

"No one says it was not done wrong," said Jay-Z. "It was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago, and someone needs to say, & # 39; What do we do now, because people are still dying? & # 39;"