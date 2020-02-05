Jay-Z denies having sat during the national anthem in protest against the NFL!

Black Twitter was ecstatic to see Jay-Z and Beyonce remain seated during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but unfortunately, there was no protest: Jay says he simply couldn't hear what was happening.

Jay attended a question and answer session at Columbia University on Tuesday, where he was asked if he was trying to make a subtle political statement.

"It really wasn't, I'm sorry," Jay-Z said. Jay added that if he were: "I would tell you … I would say: & # 39; Yes, that's what I've done." I think people know that about me. "

