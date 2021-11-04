Jay-Z Deleted His Instagram Account After A Day

Beyoncé is once again following no one. 🙌🏽

Life moves fast, but Jay-Z moves faster. After breaking the internet by joining Instagram and becoming the only person followed by his iconic wife, Beyoncé, Jay-Z has now deleted his account.


Yup, you read that correctly. Within the span of like, 24 hours, the rapper-turned-mogul signed up for the app that we’ve all started to give up on, earned a verification badge, amassed over 2 million followers, and…dipped.


Since his swift departure, fans on Twitter began speculating about why Hov decided to bless us with a rare social media appearance before exiting. Some believe his sole purpose was to promote The Harder They Fall, a recently-released Western movie Jay-Z produced, which stars Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

JAYZ activated his Instagram for the sole purpose of promoting #TheHarderTheyFall. He fulfilled his contractual agreement and deactivated. A business man.


The idea is plausible, especially considering how Jay’s first post was a plug for the film, and he also shared a countdown for the movie’s premiere on his Story.

Other guesses lean into humor with one user thinking people flooded Jay-Z’s DMs with nonsense.

Y’all are so embarrassing, TF were y’all DMing Jay-Z for him to delete his IG after 1 Day?!!!


Personally, I bet a lot of you finally made that infamous dinner request.

For the most part, though, people just made jokes:

The fact Jay-z had his Ig for only 24 hours and then deleted it has me screaming . That man was like …never mind


We may not know why Jay-Z left Instagram, but one thing is for sure. The world has righted itself, and Beyoncé is once again following no one.

