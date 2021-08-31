‘Jawdropper:’ Canada’s economy shrinks in the second quarter in shocking miss

Canada’s economy contracted in the second quarter, a decline that came as a shock to observers, as the country contended with a third wave that shuttered businesses, limited exports and reduced housing activity.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 1.1 per cent in the three-month period, the first contraction since the second quarter last year. The decrease follows a disappointing first quarter.

Economists had predicted GDP would rise 2.5 per cent in the second quarter, in the second wide miss this year. The consensus for the first-quarter had forecasted growth to be at seven per cent, but it came in at 5.6 per cent.

“It’s a jaw-dropper,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter told Reuters. “Completely different from what Statistics Canada was estimating and what every economist was predicting… It reflects that Canada went through some restraints in Q2 – simply put, more of the spending went into rising prices and rising volumes.”