Jason Sudeikis Recalls Haircut From Olivia Wilde On TV

Those who watched Jason’s widely-acclaimed AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso might have already noticed the actor’s latest style shift. Between filming the show and awards season, Jason lost his titular character’s trademark mustache.
It turns out that Jason’s 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, who he shares with ex partner Olivia Wilde, was responsible for the mustache makeover. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Jason confirmed that he did, in fact, allow Daisy to remove his facial hair after filming wrapped on season two of Ted Lasso.
“Just so she knew it was me,” he joked, before adding: “But I paid her. She’s 5. She was actually 4 at the moment. But it was one of those clippers.”
This wasn’t the first time Jason gave hairstyling rights to unlikely peers. “You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here,” he told Ellen during their interview, referencing a segment in 2019 where he and his ex both appeared as guests.
“Yeah, no…you guys went at it,” Jason recalled.
“And now, Daisy shaves my mustache,” he continued.
You can relive the memorable throwback moment here or in the clip above.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!