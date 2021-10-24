Jason Sudeikis And Kenan Thompson Brought Back SNL’s What Up With That Sketch

I could watch “What Up With That” one million more times and still not be tired of it.

As is usually the case when former cast members return to host, Jason brought back some of his most popular SNL characters, including 2013-era Joe Biden and The Devil.

But the absolute crown jewel of throwbacks came near the end of the show with the revival of “What Up With That,” the musical talk show sketch starring Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole.


NBC

It originally aired in 2009 and was a recurring sketch until 2012. Since then, it was brought back one other time during SNL‘s remote shows in 2020.

As always, Jason played Vance the tracksuit-wearing backup dancer and Fred Armisen (!!) played Giuseppe the saxophone player.

However — unlike every single other time we’ve seen this sketch — Lindsey Buckingham (played by Bill Hader) wasn’t there! But we did get Nicholas Braun, even though Diondre was convinced that it was actually Lindsey in a Cousin Greg costume.


NBC

The actual Lindsey Buckingham was on the show a couple of weeks ago playing with Halsey. Irony!

Diondre started interviewing Oscar Isaac about his new projects, but quickly interrupted him to sing the show’s theme song again…

…which he continued doing, introducing more nonsensical musical guests each time, eventually descending into chaos.


NBC

This time the guests were Steve Bartman (if you are young and don’t know who that is, here ya go) and the BeeGees. Look, I’d never argue that “What Up With That” has ever made any kind of sense, but how can you mind when it’s so goofy and joyful? 

Before long, they were out of time, with Diondre having once again ignored his guests.


NBC

If there’s one thing Diondre Cole is gonna do, it’s disregard actual celebrities in order to sing the same song seven times with his friends, then pretend he feels bad about it.

Diondre signed off by telling Vance to take care of his knees and encouraging the audience to watch Ted Lasso.

TV and Movies

