Jason Sudeikis And Kenan Thompson Brought Back SNL’s What Up With That Sketch

I could watch “What Up With That” one million more times and still not be tired of it.
But the absolute crown jewel of throwbacks came near the end of the show with the revival of “What Up With That,” the musical talk show sketch starring Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole.
As always, Jason played Vance the tracksuit-wearing backup dancer and Fred Armisen (!!) played Giuseppe the saxophone player.
However — unlike every single other time we’ve seen this sketch — Lindsey Buckingham (played by Bill Hader) wasn’t there! But we did get Nicholas Braun, even though Diondre was convinced that it was actually Lindsey in a Cousin Greg costume.
Diondre started interviewing Oscar Isaac about his new projects, but quickly interrupted him to sing the show’s theme song again…
…which he continued doing, introducing more nonsensical musical guests each time, eventually descending into chaos.
Before long, they were out of time, with Diondre having once again ignored his guests.
Diondre signed off by telling Vance to take care of his knees and encouraging the audience to watch Ted Lasso.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.