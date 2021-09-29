Jason Momoa’s Son Actually Looks Just Like Him

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Genetics are really something, huh!

Jason Momoa’s kids were his plus-ones to the No Time to Die premiere in London yesterday. And apart from the actor’s proud dad energy — that grin! — it was his son’s appearance that caught most people’s attention.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

With that said, I’d like to quickly point out that the Aquaman star’s daughter, 14-year-old Lola, had one of the best looks of the night in these boots.


Ian Gavan / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pic

Anyway, getting back to Jason’s younger child, 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who the actor’s fans have seen occasionally on his Instagram page without realizing the uncanny extent to which he resembles his dad.

Shall we take a minute to process this father-son lookalike situation?


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

I know, I know, physical attributes are genetic and inherited from previous generations, etc. We’ve taken biology. But you’ve got to admit, this twinning moment is notable and not to be missed:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Jason and Nakoa-Wolf certainly aren’t the first celebrity parent-child duo that have us seeing double and they definitely won’t be the last, but watching science work its magic never gets old for me. What do you think?!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR