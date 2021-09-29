Jason Momoa’s Son Actually Looks Just Like Him

Genetics are really something, huh!
With that said, I’d like to quickly point out that the Aquaman star’s daughter, 14-year-old Lola, had one of the best looks of the night in these boots.
Anyway, getting back to Jason’s younger child, 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who the actor’s fans have seen occasionally on his Instagram page without realizing the uncanny extent to which he resembles his dad.
Shall we take a minute to process this father-son lookalike situation?
I know, I know, physical attributes are genetic and inherited from previous generations, etc. We’ve taken biology. But you’ve got to admit, this twinning moment is notable and not to be missed:
Jason and Nakoa-Wolf certainly aren’t the first celebrity parent-child duo that have us seeing double and they definitely won’t be the last, but watching science work its magic never gets old for me. What do you think?!
