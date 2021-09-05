Jason Momoa Reveals New Aquaman Costume

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

As you all know, Jason is starring in DC‘s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — the sequel to Aquaman’s titular superhero flick.


Jasin Boland / ©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

And we finally have a first glance at Aquaman’s new costume!

The 42-year-old actor debuted the absolutely badass look in an Instagram post earlier today captioned, “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha.”

The first sleek look features the original gold and teal-colored suit, with a trident to match, that we saw Aquaman sport in the first movie. The second is a dark navy and gray-accented and armored suit, presumably for land use.


Jason Momoa / Instagram / DC

Jason is, of course, reprising his role as Arthur Curry (which is Aquaman’s alias). His cast members include Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.


Jasin Boland / ©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

While the movie’s plot is being kept under wraps, the film will see the return of both James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick as director and screenwriter, respectively.


Jasin Boland / ©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

If you’ll remember (🚨 spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the first movie🚨 ), Aquaman ended with Arthur’s ascension to the throne of Atlantis. In a mid-credits scene, Yahya’s character David — aka Black Manta — allies with Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) in order to exact revenge on Aquaman for his involvement in his father’s death, so it’s possible that the second movie will follow along this plotline. 

In his own post, James wrote that the second suit is a “stealth suit.” He continued in the caption, “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the ’80’s ‘blue suit.'”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. Meanwhile, I’ll wait patiently (yeah, sure, let’s call it that) for Black Manta’s new fit reveal.


Jasin Boland / ©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR