Jason Momoa Got The GOT Cast Drunk During Reunion

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“When Jay’s in town, you know it’s going down.”

Jason Momoa is just as much fun at parties as you’d imagine!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The former castmates, who played husband and wife on the acclaimed HBO show, recently reunited to celebrate co-creator David Benioff’s birthday.

“Oh God, it was beautiful. When Jay’s in town, you know it’s going down,” Emilia told People.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for AFI

She continued, “He walks into the room and you’re just like, ‘My man.’ It’s almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he’s like, ‘Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'”

Emilia added that Jason got everyone in attendance “as drunk as humanly possible” while tasting whiskeys.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I mean, I’ve never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life. There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna down you, get hair on your chest.’ It was funny,” Emilia joked.


Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

No word on whether any other GOT alum were in attendance but it sounds like Jason’s all you need for a good time!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR