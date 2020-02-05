Jason Biggs says the webcam scene "American Pie,quot; is unacceptable today

american foot The star Jason Biggs says that a key scene in the teen sex comedy of the 1990s could never be done in the post-# MeToo era.
Biggs, who now stars in Fox's comedy Overcome, he told the BuzzFeed News live Twitter morning show, AM to DMOn Wednesday, the moment his character used a hidden webcam to film a student who changes and masturbates today will not be able to.
"It was a very specific moment. It was just when the Internet was starting," Biggs said. "We had that whole scene with the Internet camera, which, by the way, would never be done now."
In the scene, Biggs' character, Jim, installs a webcam in his room to secretly record an exchange student, Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth), changing clothes before a study session together. He and his friends watch her undress and secretly masturbate in her room, before they persuade him to join her, but then prematurely ejaculates twice. However, Jim doesn't know that he accidentally sent the live link to the entire school, including Nadia's angry sponsors, who sent her home to Europe. None of the children face any repercussions.
"It wouldn't be done now and it couldn't be done now," Biggs told BuzzFeed News about the scene. "It would be unacceptable what that represents, but at that moment I remember reading the script and reading that part and being surprised that there were cameras on the computers! That was what I originally took away!"
Last July, Elizabeth told the section on page six of the New York Post that she remembered filming the scene on a set inside a warehouse with only one microphone operator present.
"Just me and the bonanza boy, and trying to make jokes with the directors and make fun of it because if I wasn't nervous, maybe they wouldn't be so nervous," he said. "I just tried to make it not a big deal."
Still, she seemed surprised that Page Six reminded her of what happened to her character, and also believed that the scene would not be done today.
"God, are you sending me home?" Elizabeth said. "If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem. I think it would have been different."
Biggs said it is understandable that people's perception of the scene has changed, specifically because of the influence the Internet has had on people's understanding of sex and consent.
"People are having these conversations, as they should be," he said. "Once again, the Internet has changed everything, but specifically for sex and teenagers, the conversation is now totally different now than it was more than 20 years ago, so the art that surrounds it must be totally different."
Still, he does not regret the film that launched his career.
"You know, we are talking 21 years ago," he said. "That was a whole generation ago. It is understandable that it is not done now, but I am still proud of the film and my participation in it and the response of the people."
%MINIFYHTML6175b940fad01d04c6b312dea79496fc17%