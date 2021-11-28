Jared Leto Talks House Of Gucci Role, Gucci Family Reaction

“I had olive oil for blood.”
Well, for his role as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, it seemed Jared once again tried to go absolutely ham — if his most recent interview with i-D is anything to go by.
“I did it all,” Jared said of getting into the role of Paolo. “I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese!”
“This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci,” he continued.
However, if there’s some people who weren’t entirely impressed with Jared’s performance, it’s people who knew Paolo himself. Tom Ford questioned the use of prosthetics and said, “Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance.”
Patrizia Gucci, Paolo’s daughter, said that Jared’s corduroy suit and unkempt hair were, “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended.”
Of course, the movie does take a few liberties with the actual Paolo’s life — while his fashion career is portrayed as a total flop in the movie, he reportedly actually helped create the iconic double-G logo and his sportswear collection was received well.