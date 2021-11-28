Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jared Leto Talks House Of Gucci Role, Gucci Family Reaction - Up News Info
Entertainment
Entertainment

Jared Leto Talks House Of Gucci Role, Gucci Family Reaction

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I had olive oil for blood.”



If you’re familiar with the acting work of Jared Leto then you’re likely aware that the man is seemingly unwilling to just…read a script and show up for work.


Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

A brief history of Jared’s method acting antics include sending a dead pig to his Suicide Squad cast-mates and gaining so much weight rapidly he had to use a wheelchair and got gout during Chapter 27.

Well, for his role as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, it seemed Jared once again tried to go absolutely ham — if his most recent interview with i-D is anything to go by.


Fabio Lovino / MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I did it all,” Jared said of getting into the role of Paolo. “I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese!”


Fabio Lovino / MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci,” he continued.


Fabio Lovino / MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

Jared also said of his suit in the movie, “There’s something about corduroy, I think: when you put it on, it’s like you can catch fire.”

However, if there’s some people who weren’t entirely impressed with Jared’s performance, it’s people who knew Paolo himself. Tom Ford questioned the use of prosthetics and said, “Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

It’s also worth pointing out that Jared wore a fat suit to play Paolo — despite Paolo himself not being fat. 

Patrizia Gucci, Paolo’s daughter, said that Jared’s corduroy suit and unkempt hair were, “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended.”


Terry Fincher / Getty Images

^ The real-life Paolo in 1988. 

Of course, the movie does take a few liberties with the actual Paolo’s life — while his fashion career is portrayed as a total flop in the movie, he reportedly actually helped create the iconic double-G logo and his sportswear collection was received well.


Fabio Lovino / MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

