Japan’s vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga

TOKYO — Japan’s minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, led a public opinion poll on who should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kono had 27% support in the poll by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo that asked who would be “the right person” to lead the party and become the next prime minister.

The results of the Sept. 9-11 poll were released on Saturday.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba was next with 17%, and ex-policy chief Fumio Kishida was third with 14%. Former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi was fifth with 7%.