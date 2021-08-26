Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TOKYO — Japanese cosmetics firm Shiseido will sell three of its prestige make-up brands – bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier – to U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International for $700 million, it said on Thursday.

The sale is part of its strategy to reposition itself as a global skin beauty company, it said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)