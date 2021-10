Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Shinsei Bank is offering 0.8 share for each share held by investors other than SBI Holdings Inc in a takeover defense against the rival’s $1.1 billion tender offer bid, according to a filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Online financial conglomerate SBI is planning to buy up to 48% of Shinsei. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)