Japan’s services prices rise for 7th straight month on freight cost gains

Article content TOKYO — The prices that Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 0.9% in September from a year earlier to mark a seventh straight month of gains, a sign inflationary pressure is building mostly on global supply constraints. There is uncertainty, however, on whether firms will pass on higher costs to households as demand is yet to show signs of a pick up since emergency COVID-19 curbs were lifted https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-lift-state-emergency-all-regions-month-end-nhk-2021-09-27 on Sept. 30.

Article content The increase in the services producer price index was just below a 1.0% gain marked in August, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Tuesday. The key driver behind the September rise was transportation fees, suggesting that surging global demand and supply bottlenecks are hurting corporate profits. The cost of ocean freight transportation spiked 34.9% in September from a year earlier, the biggest rise since 2008. Air freight fees were also up 28.5% in September, faster than a 19.6% gain in August. “The impact of higher oil costs comes with a lag so if oil prices continue to rise, we might see further hikes in freight transportation fees,” Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s price statistics division, told a briefing.