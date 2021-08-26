Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — The prices Japanese companies charge each other for services rose for a fifth straight month in July, data showed on Thursday, a sign the economy was holding up despite the hit from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and curbs to combat the pandemic. But the annual pace of increase slowed for two straight months and paled in comparison to a recent jump in wholesale inflation, underscoring the pain the pandemic has inflicted on the country’s service sector. The services producer price index rose 1.1% in July from a year earlier after a revised 1.3% gain in June, Bank of Japan data showed.

Article content The increase was driven by a 1.4% rise in transportation fees with international freight costs jumping 24.6%, highlighting the cost pressure companies are facing amid robust global demand for goods. Hotel service fees rose 10.8% to mark the biggest annual increase in nearly six years, reflecting a boost to demand from the Tokyo Olympics held from July 23 to Aug. 8, the data showed. “The recent increase in infections will weigh on services producer prices, though we could see service demand perk up if progress in vaccinations help re-open the economy,” said Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s price statistics division. Robust exports have helped Japan’s economy emerge from last year’s doldrums, though stop-and-go state of emergency curbs have weighed on consumption and dashed policymakers’ hope of a sharp rebound in July-September growth.