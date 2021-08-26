Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

TOKYO — Japan saw the prices companies charge each other for services rise 1.1% in July from a year earlier, marking the fifth straight month of increase, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The increase in the services producer price index was smaller than a revised 1.3% gain marked in June, the data showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)