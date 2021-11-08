Home Business Japan’s Sept real wages fell for first time in 3 months as...

Japan’s Sept real wages fell for first time in 3 months as inflation bites

Matilda Colman
TOKYO — Japan’s real wages declined in

September for the first time in three months as inflation picked

up faster than growth in nominal pay, the government said, a

sign of global cost-push inflation starting to affect Japanese

households.

In September Japan’s core consumer price index (CPI) posted

0.1% growth from a year earlier, the first positive figure since

March 2020, driven by rising energy and raw material costs.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key gauge of households’

purchasing power, fell 0.6% in September compared with the same

month a year earlier, the labor ministry said on Tuesday.

It was the first decline in three months after a downwardly

revised 0.1% gain in August, due to accelerating consumer price

inflation.

The CPI measurement now used by the labor ministry to

calculate real wages is different from one closely watched by

the Bank of Japan, as the former index still sets its base year

to 2015, not 2020, and includes volatile fresh foods but

excludes owners’ equivalent rent.

This version of CPI posted 0.9% year-on-year growth in

September, the fastest pace since December 2019.

Nominal total cash earnings rose for the seventh straight

month, up 0.2% in September from a year earlier. It followed a

downwardly revised 0.6% advance in August.

Regular pay, or base salary, which makes up most of total

cash earnings, was up 0.3% after an upwardly revised 0.5% rise

the previous month, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,

grew 4.4% year-on-year in September, gaining for the sixth

straight month but slowing from double-digit figures in three

months to July. The apparent slowdown came largely from a

statistical effect reflecting narrower drops in the months

toward the end of 2020, a government official said.

Special payments, which mainly consist of volatile one-off

bonuses, fell 2.3% in September from a year earlier, according

to the data.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly

incomes and numbers of workers in September:

—————————————————————-

Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)

Total cash earnings 270,019 yen($2,382.17) +0.2

-Monthly wage 263,276 yen +0.3

-Regular pay 245,835 yen +0.1

-Overtime pay 17,441 yen +4.4

-Special payments 6,743 yen -2.3

—————————————————————-

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)

Overall 51.927 mln +1.1

-General employees 35.710 mln +0.8

-Part-time employees 16.217 mln +1.7

—————————————————————-

The ministry defines “workers” as 1) those who were employed

for more than one month at a company that employed more than

five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or

had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18

days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a

company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labor ministry’s website

at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya

Editing by Mark Heinrich)

