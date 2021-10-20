Japan’s Sept exports rise more than expected

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports grew faster than expected in September to post a seventh straight month of double-digit growth, an encouraging sign for the economy as pandemic-led global supply chain snags threaten to derail a fragile recovery.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinize when it releases fresh quarterly growth projections at its policy meeting later this month.

Exports rose 13.0% in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance’s trade data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for an 11.0% rise. It followed a 26.2% increase in the previous month.