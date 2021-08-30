Japan’s retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists’ median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.1% increase in June.

Article content “The recent strength in retail sales is unlikely to last,” Marcel Thieliant, Senior Japan Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “The severe Delta wave now hitting the country coupled with an ever-expanding list of prefectures under states of emergency resulted in a renewed weakening in consumption this quarter,” Thieliant said. The better-than-expected rise in retail sales in July came as authorities struggled https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tale-two-cities-bubble-tokyo-outside-2021-07-29 to get a defiant public to heed stay-at-home restrictions in major cities like Tokyo, which hosted the Olympics during the month. The trade ministry data found strong demand for a variety of items such as cars, clothing, general merchandise and food while fuel was helped by higher petrol prices.