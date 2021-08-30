Japan’s retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists’ median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.1% increase in June.

Article content “The recent strength in retail sales is unlikely to last,” Marcel Thieliant, Senior Japan Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “The severe Delta wave now hitting the country coupled with an ever-expanding list of prefectures under states of emergency resulted in a renewed weakening in consumption this quarter,” Thieliant said. The better-than-expected rise in retail sales was supported by strong demand for items such as fuel, cars, clothing, general merchandise and food, the trade ministry data showed. However, growth was also flattered by the comparison with last year’s steep slide, when consumer demand was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Compared with the previous month, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 1.1% as consumption continued the surprising growth seen in the second-quarter, helped by the Tokyo Olympics.