Japan’s private-sector activity grows for first time in 6 months – PMI

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory activity growth in October picked up from the previous month, while that of the services sector expanded for the first time in 21 months after an easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions at home.

Manufacturers struggled with supply chain disruptions and surging raw material demand that fueled the sharpest rise in input prices in more than 13 years, as the health crisis continues to impact the global economy.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 in October from a final 51.5 in the previous month.