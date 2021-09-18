Japan’s PM contender Kishida says won’t raise sales tax for a decade By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Japan’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida, one of the candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LPD), speaks during a debate session held by Japan National Press club, in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will not raise the sales tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership race, said on Saturday.

“We won’t raise the sales tax rate for about a decade,” Kishida said in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

While Japan must keep a pledge to pursue fiscal reform, it must prioritise cushioning the blow from the pandemic and create a cycle in which strong growth brings wealth to broader sectors of the economy, he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR