Japan’s PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces $1.8 bln IPO

TOKYO — Japanese medical device maker PHC Holdings Corp, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 14 in an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 197.7 billion yen ($1.8 billion).

In what would be Japan’s biggest IPO this year, PHC will offer up to 53.4 million shares, including an overallotment in the event of exceptional demand, a filing with the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.

At PHC’s indicative price of 3,700 yen per share, the company will have a market value of 452 billion yen ($4.1 billion), Reuters calculations showed.