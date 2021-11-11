Japan’s Oct wholesale inflation spikes more than expected

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s wholesale prices surged 8.0% in October from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations and accelerating from the previous month in a sign supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were eroding corporate margins.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was bigger than a median market forecast for a 7.0% increase and followed a revised 6.4% annual increase in September, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.