Japan’s Nikkei falls nearly 2% on election, China Evergrande jitters

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average fell nearly 2% on Thursday, weighed down by fresh fears around China Evergrande Group, concerns ahead of a general election and worries over the impact of rising costs on corporate outlook.

The Nikkei fell 1.87% to close at 28,708.58, while the broader Topix lost 1.31% to 2,000.81.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow rose, with the Dow hitting an intraday record high, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather.

The Nasdaq’s weak finish triggered a sell-off in Japanese technology heavyweights, while investors nervously awaited whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would take decisive measures to boost the pandemic-beaten economy.