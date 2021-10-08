Japan’s Nikkei extends rally on Wall Street gains, Toyota lifts Topix

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei rose for a second straight session on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and as investors scooped up bargains after sharp declines this month, while Toyota Motor helped the Topix close higher for the first time in 10 sessions. The Nikkei share average ended 1.34% higher at 28,048.94, paring gains after a 2.3% jump in early trade as investors awaited industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric to kick off the earnings season later in the day. The broader Topix gained 1.15% to 1,961.85.

Article content For the week, the Nikkei dropped 2.51%, weighed down by concerns about China’s economic slowdown and U.S. inflation fears. For the month, the index has lost 4.77%. Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight in a broad-based rally led by Big Tech, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month. “Domestic shares rose because overseas markets advanced, but today’s gain was just a rebound from sharp losses,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities. With no stock-moving catalyst within Japan, investors are awaiting the new government’s policies ahead of the Oct. 31 national lower house election, Kamada said.