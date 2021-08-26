Japan’s Nikkei edges higher on transport stocks boost

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index inched higher in choppy trade on Thursday, boosted by transport shares and Wall Street’s overnight jump, although the gains were capped by uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nikkei share average was up 0.04% to 27,734.63 by 0144 GMT, while the broader Topix edged down 0.09% to 1,933.88. “Japan’s market is supported by the U.S. shares, which was driven by expectations for an economic expansion. That is boosting stocks of airlines and railways today,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of investment research at IwaiCosmo Securities.