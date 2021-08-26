Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei slipped on Thursday as market participants stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium this week, with investor sentiment also weighed down by COVID-19 concerns. The Nikkei share average fell 0.11% to 27,693.42 after rising 0.37% earlier in the day, while the broader Topix edged down 0.24% to 1,931.08. “The Nikkei gained earlier because the U.S. market was strong overnight, but there was no market-moving catalyst that could lift the market further,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.