Japan’s Nidec posts 10% rise in Q2 operating profit By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Precision electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Tuesday posted a 10% rise in second quarter operating profit to 45.6 billion yen compared with a profit of 41.4 billion yen a year ago.
The result for the three months to Sept 30 was worse than an average 46.8 billion yen profit estimated by 5 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
The company raised its full year operating profit forecast to 190 billion yen from 180 billion yen. That prediction is lower than an average 192.2 billion yen forecast based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.