Japan’s Mizuho reports ATM glitch in latest tech trouble By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Bank’s signboard is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group’s main banking unit said its automated teller machines (ATMs) in some parts of Japan were hit by a system glitch on Monday. The problem follows a major glitch that left Mizho’s branches nationwide unable to process transactions on Friday, as well as a series of other recent technology problems. The latest glitch, which affected around 130 ATMs, started around noon (0300 GMT) and was mostly fixed by 1:30 pm, the bank said.