Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group posts 79% jump in H1 profit By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit.
The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
For the full year through March, Mizuho increased its forecast for profit to 530 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 510 billion yen. That compared with the 558.9 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 114.2400 yen)
