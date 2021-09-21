Japan’s land prices fall as COVID-19 hurts tourism, domestic demand

Article content TOKYO — Japanese land prices fell for the second straight year as the country’s closed borders and state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for new restaurants and hotels, an annual government survey showed. In a sign the pandemic is reshaping the economy, however, land prices for industrial areas rose for the fourth straight year on booming demand for warehouses to stock up on electronic appliances and other goods catering to stay-at-home demand.

Article content Overall property prices in the world’s third-largest economy fell 0.4% in the year to July after last year’s 0.6% decline, which was the first fall in three years, a land ministry survey showed on Tuesday. Residential land prices, which have been falling for nearly three decades due to Japan’s shrinking population, slid 0.5% after a 0.7% decline in the previous year, the survey showed. The decline stands in contrast to a troubling surge in property prices in many other industrialized nations such as Australia, where home prices rose a record 6.7% in April-June despite low economic growth. Commercial property prices in Japan fell 0.5%, bigger than a 0.3% drop a year earlier, as the pandemic forced the country to close its borders to foreign tourists and impose curbs on economic activity.