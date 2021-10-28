Japan’s jobless rate unchanged at 2.8% in Sept

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate was unchanged at 2.8% in September, while the availability of jobs grew from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched the median market forecast, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.16, up from 1.14 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists’ median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.14.
A full table can be seen on the internal affairs ministry’s website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm
(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website)
