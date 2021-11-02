Japan’s foreign minister Motegi to take key ruling party post

Article content TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No. 2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy and financing election campaigns. Motegi will replace Akira Amari who said he would vacate the position of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary-general following his defeat in Sunday’s lower house election https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-votes-test-new-pm-kishida-political-stability-2021-10-30.

Article content Known for being well-versed in policy matters and on good terms with party elders such as former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso, Motegi will likely help Kishida maintain his grip on power within the party. His appointment is expected to be formally announced on Thursday. The job of ruling party secretary-general offers huge sway over lawmakers because the holder is in charge of financing campaigns and pulling fractious members into line. Motegi told reporters on Monday one of his key tasks as new secretary general was preparing for an upper house election due around the middle of next year. Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, as the party kept its strong majority https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-pm-kishida-surprises-with-comfortable-election-win-2021-11-01 in the lower house.