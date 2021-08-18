Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The mixed batch of indicators underscored fragility in the

fell for the first time in four months.

export-led economy, although a key gauge of capital spending

U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles in a positive sign for an

straight month of double-digit growth in July, driven by

Article content

1.3% in the April-June quarter due to solid exports and a

surprise gain in private consumption.

However, prolonged coronavirus curbs on bars, restaurants

and other face-to-face service sector businesses cloud the

outlook, piling pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to

deploy another big stimulus package.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese

exports grew 37.0% year-on-year in July, a tad slower than a

39.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll,

although the gain was exaggerated by the contrast to the prior

year’s COVID-induced slump.

It followed a 48.6% growth in the prior month.

By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading

partner, rose 18.9% in the year to July, led by chip-making