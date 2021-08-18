Japan’s exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery

TOKYO — Japan’s exports marked a fifth

straight month of double-digit growth in July, driven by

U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles in a positive sign for an

export-led economy, although a key gauge of capital spending

fell for the first time in four months.

The mixed batch of indicators underscored fragility in the

world’s third-largest economy, which grew https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-economy-rebounds-april-june-covid-clouds-outlook-2021-08-16

1.3% in the April-June quarter due to solid exports and a

surprise gain in private consumption.

However, prolonged coronavirus curbs on bars, restaurants

and other face-to-face service sector businesses cloud the

outlook, piling pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to

deploy another big stimulus package.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese

exports grew 37.0% year-on-year in July, a tad slower than a

39.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll,

although the gain was exaggerated by the contrast to the prior

year’s COVID-induced slump.

It followed a 48.6% growth in the prior month.

By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading

partner, rose 18.9% in the year to July, led by chip-making

equipment and plastic, the data showed.

U.S.-bound shipments, another key market for Japanese goods,

grew 26.8% in July led by exports of cars, car parts and motors,

it showed.

Imports rose 28.5% in the year to July, versus the median

estimate for a 35.1% increase, bringing the trade balance to a

surplus of 441 billion yen ($4 billion), compared with the

median estimate for a 202.3 billion yen surplus.

Brisk external demand has helped underpin Japan’s factory

activity although a global chip shortage and signs of stalling

in China’s economic recovery are sources of concern.

Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed core machinery

orders, a highly volatile indicator of capital spending for the

coming six to nine months, fell 1.5% in June from the previous

month, versus a 2.8% decline expected by economists in a Reuters

poll.

Year-on-year, core orders, which exclude those of ships and

electricity utilities, jumped 18.6% in June, a third straight

month of annual gain, prompting the Cabinet Office to maintain

its view machinery orders are showing signs of pick-up.

($1 = 109.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; additional

reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

