Japan’s exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Reuters

Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO — Japan’s exports marked a fifth

straight month of double-digit growth in July, driven by

U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles in a positive sign for a

trade-led economy, although a key gauge of capital spending fell

for the first time in four months.

The mixed batch of indicators underscored fragility in the

world’s third-largest economy, which grew https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-economy-rebounds-april-june-covid-clouds-outlook-2021-08-16

1.3% in the April-June quarter due to solid exports and a

surprise gain in private consumption.

However, prolonged coronavirus curbs on bars, restaurants

and other face-to-face service sector businesses cloud the

outlook, piling pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to

deploy another big stimulus package.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese

exports grew 37.0% year-on-year in July, a tad slower than a

39.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll,

although the gain was exaggerated by the contrast to the prior

year’s COVID-induced slump.

It followed a 48.6% growth in the prior month.

“Exports remained in an uptrend, which will continue in the

coming months even though car production may face supply

constraint due to chip shortages,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama,

chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“Although the service sector may take a hit from a prolonged

COVID pandemic, corporate capital spending and output will stay

on firm footing,” he said.

Still, Suga may roll out stimulus package of around 30

trillion yen ($274 billion), which will be used as a show of

political will to back the economy at the time of the elections,

Maruyama added.

By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading

partner, rose 18.9% in the year to July, led by chip-making

equipment and plastic, the data showed.

U.S.-bound shipments, another key market for Japanese goods,

grew 26.8% in July led by exports of cars, car parts and motors,

it showed.

Imports rose 28.5% in the year to July, versus the median

estimate for a 35.1% increase, bringing the trade balance to a

surplus of 441 billion yen ($4 billion), compared with the

median estimate for a 202.3 billion yen surplus.

Brisk external demand has helped underpin Japan’s factory

activity although a global chip shortage and signs of stalling

in China’s economic recovery are sources of concern.

Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed core machinery

orders, a highly volatile indicator of capital spending for the

coming six to nine months, fell 1.5% in June from the previous

month, versus a 2.8% decline expected by economists in a Reuters

poll.

Year-on-year, core orders, which exclude those of ships and

electricity utilities, jumped 18.6% in June, a third straight

month of annual gain, prompting the Cabinet Office to maintain

its view machinery orders are showing signs of pick-up.

($1 = 109.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; additional

reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR