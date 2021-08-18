Japan’s exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery

The mixed batch of indicators underscored fragility in the

for the first time in four months.

trade-led economy, although a key gauge of capital spending fell

U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles in a positive sign for a

straight month of double-digit growth in July, driven by

1.3% in the April-June quarter due to solid exports and a

surprise gain in private consumption.

However, prolonged coronavirus curbs on bars, restaurants

and other face-to-face service sector businesses cloud the

outlook, piling pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to

deploy another big stimulus package.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese

exports grew 37.0% year-on-year in July, a tad slower than a

39.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll,

although the gain was exaggerated by the contrast to the prior

year’s COVID-induced slump.

It followed a 48.6% growth in the prior month.

“Exports remained in an uptrend, which will continue in the

coming months even though car production may face supply